Kearney museum features toys of past display

The historic museum of Kearney has two toy exhibits on display through September: Dolls Through the Decades and Timeless Transportation Toys.

 Submitted photo

The museum is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, at 101 S. Jefferson St. Admission is free, but donations are excepted.

