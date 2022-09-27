With lederhosen and aprons, the Barnes family of Brittney and Jake Barnes along with their children, Rosie, 9; son, Leyton, 5; and Taryn, 2, look the part for last year's Oktoberfest. This year's fun is Saturday, Oct. 1, in Kearney.
KEARNEY — The annual Oktoberfest in Kearney will return to the city's downtown Saturday, Oct. 1.
Activities include live music, a DJ, local vendors booths, line dancing, a keg toss, kids carnival, games, German drinks and food, a mayor’s beer tapping and barmaid and Little Mr. and Miss competitions. Fun kicks off at noon on Washington Street and events run around downtown including around Lions Park.
"It is our pleasure to bring great music featuring One Night Stand, Cody Vanderau, Tirpolar and an assortment of other entertainment," states a release about the event. "Bring your kids along for activities featuring inflatables such as Wrecking Ball, a mechanical bull, rock climbing and much more. We also have a variety of kiddie playlands and bounce houses for younger children and crafts for all ages. The children’s carnival closes at 6 p.m."
Vendors will offer an array of items with a wide variety of price points.
"While shopping our vendors enjoy some beer, brats and pretzels. If German fare isn’t for you, choose from one of other food options such as food trucks or downtown restaurants," states the release.
Thanks to partnerships between Kearney Parks and Recreation, Firehouse Community Center, Kearney Enrichment Council and a list of businesses and nonprofits, Oktoberfest moved from Jesse James Park to downtown in 2021.
Admission is $5 per person. Proceeds benefit three local charities: Kearney Food Pantry, Fulfillment House and Kearney Enrichment Council.
