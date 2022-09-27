Good time had by all at Kearney's Oktoberfest

With lederhosen and aprons, the Barnes family of Brittney and Jake Barnes along with their children, Rosie, 9; son, Leyton, 5; and Taryn, 2, look the part for last year's Oktoberfest. This year's fun is Saturday, Oct. 1, in Kearney.

 Kellie Houx/Courier-Tribune

KEARNEY — The annual Oktoberfest in Kearney will return to the city's downtown Saturday, Oct. 1.

Activities include live music, a DJ, local vendors booths, line dancing, a keg toss, kids carnival, games, German drinks and food, a mayor’s beer tapping and barmaid and Little Mr. and Miss competitions. Fun kicks off at noon on Washington Street and events run around downtown including around Lions Park.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.