KEARNEY — The city of Kearney’s is inviting businesses, families and individuals to once again decorate trees in Jesse James Park as part of the city’s annual celebration of Christmas.
Anyone wishing to decorate a tree can select one along the walking path in the park, located north of downtown off Missouri Highway 33.
Those decorating trees are asked to place a sign in front of the tree so visitors know who decorated it. Those decorating trees are responsible for bringing lights, extension cords and all other decorations.
The city has electrical boxes along the park trail and will turn on electricity after Thanksgiving.
Decorations must be taken down after the Christmas holiday and by Jan. 14. Any decorations left in the park after Jan. 14 will be discarded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.