Kearney part of national Smithsonian exhibit tour

Kearney Historic Museum Director Gerri Spencer highlights museum artifacts from the 1920s including a series of toys donated by local residents that were popular at the time. In addition to being on display at the museum, historic details from the same timeframe will be on display as part of a national Smithsonian exhibit on rural America coming to the Kearney branch of Mid-Continent Public Library next year.
KEARNEY — Thanks to efforts of leaders at Kearney Historic Museum, the chamber of commerce, Kearney Enrichment Council and Mid-Continent Public Library, Kearney’s history will be on display as part of a national Smithsonian exhibit tour called “Crossroads: Change in Rural America.”
The exhibit, which will focus on how the community changed forever in the 1920s, will feature interactive panels and be on display in May and June of 2024 at the city’s Mid-Continent branch, 100 S. Platte-Clay Way.
Gerri Spencer, director of Kearney Historic Museum and a city alderman, learned of the exhibit application and opportunity and enlisted the help of Kearney Enrichment Council, the library and chamber. The groups formulated a plan, with logistics still being worked out, that will see not only the national exhibit featuring local artifacts and information, but will include other community events for those who may travel to Kearney to see the exhibit.
One of those events is downtown tours of historic buildings led by Spencer.
“The community has never had a Smithsonian exhibit in Kearney, so it’s a wonderful opportunity,” Spencer said.
Twenty-five communities around the state applied to be part of the tour, with six being selected, said Spencer. Kearney is the largest of the six. Other cities on the tour are Brookfield, Salem, Crane, Kennett and Knob Noster.
“‘Crossroads: Change in Rural America’ offers small towns a chance to look at their own paths to highlight the changes that affected their fortunes over the past century. The exhibition will prompt discussions about what happened when America’s rural population became a minority of the country’s population and the ripple effects that occurred,” reads the Smithsonian exhibit website. “Despite the massive economic and demographic impacts brought on by these changes, America’s small towns continue to creatively focus on new opportunities for growth and development. Economic innovation and a focus on the cultural facets that make small towns unique, comfortable, and desirable have helped many communities create their own renaissance.”
Spencer said those viewing the exhibit can expect prestige and reputation.
“Being a Smithsonian exhibit, you can expect quality,” she said. “We’re just excited we got chosen. It’s just another reason for people to come and visit Kearney.”
