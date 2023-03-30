Kearney part of national Smithsonian exhibit tour

Kearney Historic Museum Director Gerri Spencer highlights museum artifacts from the 1920s including a series of toys donated by local residents that were popular at the time. In addition to being on display at the museum, historic details from the same timeframe will be on display as part of a national Smithsonian exhibit on rural America coming to the Kearney branch of Mid-Continent Public Library next year.

 Amanda Lubinski/Courier-Tribune

KEARNEY — Thanks to efforts of leaders at Kearney Historic Museum, the chamber of commerce, Kearney Enrichment Council and Mid-Continent Public Library, Kearney’s history will be on display as part of a national Smithsonian exhibit tour called “Crossroads: Change in Rural America.”

The exhibit, which will focus on how the community changed forever in the 1920s, will feature interactive panels and be on display in May and June of 2024 at the city’s Mid-Continent branch, 100 S. Platte-Clay Way.

