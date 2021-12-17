Kearney resident part of PBS holiday special

Caden Romine of Kearney joined nearly 650 Belmont University students and faculty in the performance of this year's "Christmas at Belmont," set to air on PBS for 19th straight holiday season.
"Christmas at Belmont" premieres at 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 20, on Nashville Public Television and PBS stations across the country, with encore broadcasts on NPT at 9:30 p.m. Christmas night, Saturday, Dec. 25).
"This year's performance of 'Christmas at Belmont' promises an array of traditional carols, classical masterworks and seasonal favorites in addition to selections from Belmont alumnus Josh Turner's new Christmas album," states a release.
Produced by NPT, "Christmas at Belmont" was taped live in the Fisher Center for the Performing Arts on the university's campus. Located near downtown Nashville, Belmont University consists of nearly 8,800 students from every state and 33 countries.
