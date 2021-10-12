EXCELSIOR SPRINGS — The annual Kearney Rotary bowling tournament will be from 7 to 10 p.m. Nov. 5 at Tiger Bowl in Excelsior Springs.
Prizes will be awarded for highest team score, highest individual score and lowest team score. Five people are allowed per team. Teams and lane sponsors are sought.
The fundraiser includes a 50/50 raffle. For more details, call Debbie Holt at 694-1426 or Keely Brown at 389-0907.
