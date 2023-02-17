In this behind-the-scenes look, Lori Conway, known as "Crazy Busy Mama" on social media, starts filming one of her easy dinner recipes that she will later edit and use on TikTok and as an Instagram Reel.

KEARNEY – Millions across social media know “Crazy Busy Mama” and her family meal hacks that save time cooking so more time can be spent with family instead of cooking. But, not many know “Crazy Busy Mama,” is Lori Conway, a wife and mother of four in Kearney.

Conway is no stranger to social media, having worked in the industry for a decade, but her following on platforms like Facebook,  TikTok and Instagram have exploded with millions of views and hundreds of thousands of followers since the pandemic thanks to her energetic personality, unfussy approach, quick tips and affordable recipes that feed busy families. 

Kearney’s ‘Crazy Busy Mama’ going viral with meal hacks

Lori Conway, a.k.a. "Crazy Busy Mama" on social media, prepares to film one of her easy dinnertime meal videos. After setting up lights in her kitchen, she preps spreadable cheese, chicken breast and her slow cooker.

In this finished video, Conway shows social media viewers the final product and recipe for Reel and TikTok post she shot while the Courier-Tribune was in her home interviewing her ahead of the Valentine's Day holiday.
Kearney’s ‘Crazy Busy Mama’ going viral with meal hacks

While making recipes for others is a passion for her, Conway also keeps it real when it comes advice for others who may want to become a content creator: “success never happens overnight, friends.” It’s all about “failing your way forward,” she said.

