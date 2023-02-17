Kearney’s ‘Crazy Busy Mama’ going viral with meal hacks

Lori Conway, a.k.a. "Crazy Busy Mama" on social media, prepares to film one of her easy dinnertime meal videos. After setting up lights in her kitchen, she preps spreadable cheese, chicken breast and her slow cooker.
KEARNEY – Millions across social media know “Crazy Busy Mama” and her family meal hacks that save time cooking so more time can be spent with family instead of cooking. But, not many know “Crazy Busy Mama,” is Lori Conway, a wife and mother of four in Kearney.
Conway is no stranger to social media, having worked in the industry for a decade, but her following on platforms like Facebook, TikTok and Instagram have exploded with millions of views and hundreds of thousands of followers since the pandemic thanks to her energetic personality, unfussy approach, quick tips and affordable recipes that feed busy families.
“It’s always one the craziest busiest times of day and so it’s always been really important for me to reclaim dinner at the table with my family. I have four kids and they are literally growing right before my eyes and before I know it, they’ll be flying the coop. I want more time with them.” she said. “I started sharing that on social media because I saw a need for other moms who are in chaotic moments like me. … As I started to share, I think a lot of it started gaining traction because you get me as I am. I’m not polished, I’m not perfect, no one is. For the most part, it’s a very unfiltered view.”
Her relatable presence and mealtime tips have become so popular Conway has scored sponsorship with national brands like Hershey’s, Tostitos, Pepsi, Tyson Chicken, Walmart, Target and the Kansas City Chiefs. She’s even shot videos for local spots like Kearney’s Papa Murphy’s pizza location. Conway’s careful not to call herself an influencer though, saying a lot of negative connotations can come with that label.
“I don’t know about you, but how many times do we just scroll on social media and think, ‘Ugh, I could never do that’ or ‘Ugh, I could never be her’ and you start to doubt yourself and say ‘I could never.’ I want to be able to be a presence where people can look at me and say, ‘If she can do it, I can do it,’” said Conway. “I don’t ever want to appear as if I have it all together because I don’t.”
Conway’s social media presence has become a mainstay in the family’s home with Mom coming up with video ideas, recipes, shooting and editing multiple videos each day. The process can be time-consuming, but it's become a fun family project. Conway’s children are often featured in videos. Her 9-year-old taught her how to use TikTok, her son told her use hashtags and put her logo on content while her oldest is a calming source who encouraged her to stick with what she does best. Conway’s hubby is the organized one.
“He’s the glue that holds us all together,” Conway said.
Conway said most times her kids and hubby have fun helping create videos, but sometimes her kids have mixed feelings. The mom of four says it’s all about reading her kids, being “very mindful of showing their lives” because they have a right to privacy.
“If they’re having a bad day or feel like something is beating them up, I’m focused on them and that. My kids come first and I’m a mom first,” she said.
While making recipes for others is a passion for her, Conway also keeps it real when it comes to advice for others who may want to become a content creator: “success never happens overnight, friends.” It’s all about “failing your way forward,” she said.
“Some people may get disappointed because they think you can just make a quick video and throw it online and get frustrated when they don’t get the results they want. That happens a lot. This has been laying one brick at a time. It’s a lot of behind-the-scenes work," she said. "How you show up each and every day builds that traction that builds on the next day. ... You’ve got to become addicted to the process. If you get addicted to the process, you can let go of any expectations you have.”
Her final piece of advice: Don’t let haters get you down.
“People’s opinions don’t pay your bills. People who are typing or texting hate are people who are hurting so I choose to respond with positivity,” she said. “Be confident in who you are, people gravitate toward it. What sells and what connects with people is what they can learn from, what they can grow from. … I choose to wake up each day with the thought of ‘How am I going to help someone today.’”
