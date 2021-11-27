Kearney’s Magical Night Dec. 11

KEARNEY — The annual Kearney’s Magical Night Christmas celebration will be Saturday, Dec. 11, throughout downtown.
The event kicks off with a lighted parade at 6 p.m. followed by Santa’s arrival and family-friendly activities at 7 p.m.
The parade will follow the same route as the school district’s Homecoming parade, which can be watched along Jefferson and Washington streets.
“Join us as we recapture the usual Homecoming parade route to see different floats, cars, and people dressed in their holiday best,” states a Facebook event post made by Kearney Enrichment Council, the organization spearheading the event planning.
After Santa’s arrival, he will be on hand to take photos with children at Firehouse Community Center, located in front of Lions Park in the 100 block of South Jefferson Street.
From 7 to 9 p.m., families are welcome to visit participating downtown businesses to complete a family activity or craft.
“Each stop will offer something unique, so make sure you go around and see everyone,” states the event social media post.
The night will also include a downtown fireworks display.
For more information, contact Kearney Enrichment Council’s Kurt Hamilton via email at kurt@kearneyenrichment.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.