KEARNEY — A family-friendly night of music, a movie and more will be part of the Summer Celebration starting at 5 p.m. Saturday, July 23, in Lions Park, located off Jefferson Street in downtown Kearney.
"Join us at Lions Park for our Summer Celebration series! We have combined Movies in the Park with Music in the Park to create this family-friendly event. The best part, everything is free," states an event release.
The event will begin with a live performance from local band Bristol Mason.
"While the band plays, we will have carnival-type games for the kids to play as well as free hot dogs, popcorn and snow cones. The music will wrap up at 6:30 p.m. and we will have some giveaways for the kids," states the event page on Facebook.
A screening of the animated children's film "Finding Nemo" will begin at 7 p.m.
Learn more by searching "Summer Celebration Series - July" on Facebook.
