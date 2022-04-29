Kearney travel guide available

Kearney's chamber of commerce has a new city welcome and visitor's center and released its updated "Kearney Travel & Relocation Guide." The guide includes details on parks and recreational opportunities; area attractions, events and history; schools; and more.
Hard copies are available from the chamber office welcome center, located at 455 Sam Barr Drive, Suite 103 in Kearney, and in digital form at KearneyChamber.org. For more details, email execdirector@kearneychamber.org.
