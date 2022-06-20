The following is the list of winners from the Smithville Lake Fest 2022 Baby Contest, held Saturday, June 18, in downtown Smithville's Courtyard Park.
Boys
0 to 7 months: Charlie Schmidt
7 to 12 months: William Garland
13 to 18 months: Watson Beach
19 to 24 months: Waylon Mingee
Girls
7 to 12 months: Amelia White
13 to 18 months: Ivy Jean Schonewetter
19 to 24 months: Maren Nixdorf
