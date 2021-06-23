SMITHVILLE — After a years-long hiatus, Smithville’s annual Lake Festival will return to downtown this week. The festival kicks off at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 24, with the Miss Smithville pageant on the Ali Kemp Memorial Stage in Courtyard Park, located at the intersection of Bridge and Main streets.
The Lake Festival was an annual occurrence in years past, said festival Committee President Allison Lamb. The summer festival was replaced some time ago by Octoberfest, which became an annual fall standard in Smithville. However, organizers had hoped to change that in 2020, returning to having an annual festival in the summer and returning to the name Smithville Lake Festival, but the COVID-19 pandemic meant plans changed and there would be no festival in 2020.
As a result, Lamb said a lot of vendors and volunteers worked extra hard to not only return the lake festival to the city in 2021, but to make it a weekend full of fun events for the whole family.
“There is a group of about 20 to 25 individuals who are helping make this event happen this year. We have had people reaching out to donate money, provide free services or give equipment to help make the event succeed. This event is solely for community enjoyment and interaction. All proceeds will be put into next year’s event with the intent of a carnival,” said Lamb.
Throughout downtown, Smithville streets will be blocked off for the festival. Food, soft drinks and adult beverages along with festival merchandise will be available for purchase. Most events will take place in or near Courtyard Park and on surrounding streets.
Vendor representative Lindsay Taber said the variety of vendors that will be present is exciting.
“We will have everything from handmade items to brands such as Pampered Chef. There will definitely be something for everyone,” said.
The following is a schedule of festival activities.
Thursday, June 24
• The Miss Smithville pageant, with contestants of high school-age students including recent graduates, will take place at 7 p.m.
Friday, June 25
• Children’s area with pedal tractors, laser tag, face painting, an obstacle course and Bow Blast KC activities open at 5 p.m. The children’s area will also be open Saturday, June 26, starting at noon.
• Vendors booths and alcohol sales will be open 5 p.m. to midnight. Vendor booths will reopen at 9 a.m. Saturday.
• A Little Mr. and Miss pageant for Smithville’s younger cuties will start at 6:30 p.m.
• A live concert from The Comancheros will start at 8 p.m.
Saturday, June 26
• An all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast fundraiser runs from 8 to 10 a.m. at the Smithville Senior Center, located off Main Street. Suggested donation is $5 per person.
• A baby contest for the city’s youngest contestants starts at 9 a.m.
• Parade through downtown begins at 11 a.m. Registration for parade floats will be open until the day of the event. To register for the parade or to learn more about the route, call Charlene Bruce at 805-6080 or email char684@icloud.com.
• A cornhole tournament begins at 3 p.m. Registration is $20 per team and open on site until 2 p.m.
• A chance to perform karaoke on the square will run from 3 to 5 p.m.
• The unmanned boat race will take place at 4 p.m. Registration is closed, but spectators can watch from the Bridge Street bridge.
• A performance from Shoot for the Stars begins at 6:30 p.m. and a concert from Cherry Bomb will be from 8 p.m. to midnight.
Sunday, June 27
• The last day of events literally kicks off with a kickball tournament starting at 9 a.m. in Heritage Park, located off Main Street.
• Danielle Wilson from North Lake Church will take the Courtyard Park stage at 9 a.m. followed by more live music from Jeff Johnston at 11 a.m. and Matt Snook at 1 p.m.
