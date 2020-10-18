Largest public art project in KC needs artists

KANSAS CITY — Public art will welcome visitors to Kansas City when they land at the new Kansas City International Airport terminal. A nationwide search for artists to create compelling works for the terminal was launched.
The Build KCI project will replace the aging three-terminal complex with a single, modern terminal and 6,000-space garage that aims to improve the traveling experience for residents and visitors. Public art will be a significant part of this experience.
Kansas City issued a calls for artists for four locations in the new terminal.
“The art team has made it clear that our goals are diversity, equity and inclusion in all aspects of the art program,” said Public Art Administrator James Martin. “The public art at Kansas City International Airport should reflect our city’s diverse demographics and be welcoming to travelers of all backgrounds. With an open RFQ process, we hope to provide opportunities to local, regional, national and international artists so we have a good mix of local and global art.”
As with other KCI Airport public art projects, the single terminal and garage will showcase works of art approved by the Municipal Art Commission as part of Kansas City's One Percent for Art program. Along with over 300 other U.S. cities and counties, this program stipulates 1% of public construction costs be set aside for public art. A panel of aviation professionals, community representatives and artists will select the artist for each project.
For more information about Kansas City’s One Percent for Art and the Municipal Art Commission, including instructions for artists about how to apply for the One Percent for Art program, visit kcmo.gov/art.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.