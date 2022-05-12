LIBERTY — Jodie Bliss brought her piece “With the Tides” to Liberty early. Bliss’ piece is part of the next cycle of the annual Rotating Sculpture Program that brings in outdoor sculptures to downtown Liberty. Most of the sculptures are typically installed in early September.

The piece is currently located in front the Historic Downtown Liberty Inc. office and The Artisan Market at 118 N. Main St.

Bliss, who hails from Monument, Colorado, had the piece ready to deliver during recent travels so she decided to drop it off early.

The piece is fabricated steel painted with vivid blues, reds and golds.

“It’s about finding balance,” she said of the inspiration for the work. “It’s also about going with the flow. I found that sometimes there is not the control, but the decision to go with the tides.”

Her works include figurative, abstract, flora and fauna as well as steel combined with blown glass.

“Public art is about storytelling and being accessible,” she said. “Public art offers the community a chance to approach a piece of art and start a conversation.”

Bliss has been creating fine art for 20 years, but her metal business has been around for 11. That business focuses on custom sculpture, doors, gates, signage, railings, fences and other custom orders.

