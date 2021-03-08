Liberty Arts Commission seeks help selecting next sculpture purchase

LIBERTY — Each year the Liberty Arts Commission has the option to purchase a sculpture from the rotating sculpture program. In the past, those purchases have included “Open Heart” by artist Matthew Duffy. The piece can be seen from South Withers Road by the Westboro/Canterbury pickleball courts.
There are many factors that go into the Commission’s consideration of which sculpture to purchase and the “People’s Choice” helps them choose.
The Liberty Arts Commission has opened voting for the sculpture program “People’s Choice” award. Vote online before March 9 at www.otocast.com/polls/polls.php?poll+libertyMO2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.