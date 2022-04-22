LIBERTY — The Liberty Arts Commission awarded the $5,000 Annual Art Grant and three $1,000 Mini Art Grants at its April 14 meeting.
The Arts Commission approved a $5,000 grant awarded to The Corbin Theatre to purchase new equipment, improving the theatre experience for their audience. With the grant funds, the theater will purchase speakers and stands, a mini lighting system, microphone cables, monitors and microphone headsets, according to a press release.
Three $1,000 Mini Art Grants were awarded as follows:
The Artisan Market for cash award prizes for artists participating in the new art festival “Art on the Side” taking place in downtown Liberty on June 11.
Dreamline Theatre Group for the production and performance of “Waiting for Godot” by Samuel Beckett at the Trotter Arts Plaza at William Jewell College, dates to be determined.
Corbin Theatre's youth program, Corbin Kid’s Company for a grant to add new components to the youth theater education programming offered by Mamie Parris, professional actor and musician who has roots in the Kansas City area. She is both a Broadway and international performer, and is a sought-after Master Class instructor. Parris will provide two unique opportunities for youth to participate in professional theater and/or vocal music training.
The Liberty Arts Commission’s Art Grants Program is designed to support art related programs and events that draw tourism to Liberty and is funded through the Transient Guest Tax. More information about the Art Grant programs is available online at libertymissouri.gov/artgrants.
