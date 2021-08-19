LIBERTY — Starting at 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, Historic Downtown Liberty Inc.'s annual Dog Days of Summer Craft Beer Crawl will return after last year's COVID-related hiatus.
On the day of the event, eventgoers will check-in at the Historic Downtown Liberty office and pick up a commemorative glass before visiting locations throughout downtown to sample beer.
Stops on the crawl are: 3Halves Brewing, Bea's Designs, Blush Farms Cork + Board, Brant's Clothing, Catch 22 Sports Bar & Grill, Corner Bar, D'Agee & Co. Florist, Green Lifestyle Boutique, La Costa Mexicana, Main Street Goods and Goodies, More Excuses Boutique, Petals & Potpourri, Pie Time, Restoration 1894, Rotary Park, Serenity on the Square, Style House Boutique, The Artisan Market, Whiteside Jewelry and Wingz & More.
Learn more and buy tickets at historicdowntownliberty.org.
