LIBERTY — The Liberty Community Chorus 2021 Holiday concert performance of “A John Rutter Christmas" is at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7, at St. James Catholic Church, 309 S. Stewart Road in Liberty.
Under the direction of Bryan Taylor, this holiday concert will feature carols composed by John Rutter and Rutter arrangements of traditional carols, grouped to form a program that narrates, reflects upon and celebrates the Christmas story.
Liberty Community Chorus is an 80-voice chorus open to singers 16 and older. The chorus consists of non-auditioned singers from throughout the greater Kansas City area who prepare, rehearse and perform modern and ancient choral works from world composers.
To learn more, including ticket info, visit libertycommunitychorus.org. Tickets can also be purchased at the door on the evening of the performance.
