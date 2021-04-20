LIBERTY — It's time again for the Liberty Cruise Night, presented by Liberty Car Care. The first event of the year begins at 4 p.m. Saturday, April 24.
During these regular events in warmer months, attendees are welcome to stroll around downtown Liberty, viewing show-worthy cars. Old and new, car and bike owners showcase their prides and joys the last Saturday of the month through September.
