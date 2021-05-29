LIBERTY — Presented by Liberty Car Care, the Historic Downtown Liberty Inc. Liberty Cruise Nights are the last Saturday of the month now through September.
This month, the vehicle show begins at 4 p.m. Saturday, May 29.
"Take a stroll through downtown while looking at show-worthy cars from area car and bike owners," states a release.
