Shined up & showin' off

This raised up and flat black Chevy was noticed by several in attendance at the first Liberty Cruise Night April 24.

LIBERTY — Presented by Liberty Car Care, the Historic Downtown Liberty Inc. Liberty Cruise Nights are the last Saturday of the month now through September.

This month, the vehicle show begins at 4 p.m. Saturday, May 29.

"Take a stroll through downtown while looking at show-worthy cars from area car and bike owners," states a release.

