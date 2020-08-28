LIBERTY — At 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 30, the Liberty Mid-Continent Public Library branch on Kent Street will close to the public for good as the branch moves to its new location at 1665 S. Withers Road, a press release states.
The library broke ground in October 2019 to construct a 18,500 square-foot building after acquiring the six-acre property from the Withers family earlier that year. In honor of the family’s generosity, the building will be called the Withers Branch, the release states.
The Withers branch is set to open in September and is more than 1,000 square feet larger than the current branch, which opened in 1982 and is the second oldest library in the Northland.
Amenities at the new branch include: a drive-up window; community room for public programs; enclosed collaboration and study rooms; children and teen areas; outdoor reading and seating area; and native landscaping.
“We’re so excited to begin this new chapter of serving the Liberty community in the brand new Withers branch,” Branch Manager Kara Drury said. “This new building has all the modern amenities that our customers expect and deserve from a 21st century library and I have no doubt they will find great value in this beautiful and functional new space.”
While the current branch is closed for the move, the library is directing customers to its Woodneath Library Center, 8900 NE Flintlock Road in Kansas City, just west of Liberty off of Missouri Highway 152.
Customers can request a different branch to pick up materials if they choose. Liberty branch customers also are encouraged to use services of any other branch, the release states. All public programs, including storytimes, are currently being held virtually due to coronavirus through Zoom or the MCPL360 Facebook page.
This construction project is part of MCPL’s ongoing capital improvement plan, which launched after passage of Proposition L in 2016. As part of the plan, all branches will be improved to some extent and two new branches will be built by the end of 2022.
While the upgrades at each branch have varied based on individual community needs and building’s current condition, MCPL’s goal is to create more intentional spaces and upgrade essential technology, the release states.
For more information about library projects, visit mymcpl.org.
