Miss Missouri candidates from across the state, their pageant directors and families will travel to the heart of Missouri Sunday, June 12 to kick off a week filled with rehearsals, talent performances, interviews and evening gowns at Missouri Military Academy.
“Throughout the week, the Miss Missouri candidates will participate in a wide variety of activities, ending on Saturday afternoon with a meet and greet for area residents on the courthouse lawn, located in downtown Mexico,” states a release about the competition.
The preliminary competition begins Tuesday, June 14 and will continue through Friday, June 17. The organization will crown the new Miss Missouri Saturday, June 18, as it says goodbye to reigning Miss Missouri Callie Cox. After being crowned, the new Miss Missouri will begin a hectic schedule of preparations for the Miss America stage and competition, to be held later this year.
This year’s candidate group includes Miss Kansas City International Natalya Knoke of Liberty. She attends the University of Mississippi where she is an accounting major and an intelligence and securities and Spanish minor. She is the daughter of Tri and Janet Knoke of Liberty.
“As part of the Alpha competition group, Natalya will have her personal interview with the judges on Wednesday morning, followed by her red-carpet look during the Wednesday evening preliminary competition. On Thursday, she will perform a lyrical dance for the judges and audience. Friday’s preliminary competition will conclude when Natalya gives her social-impact statement on her initiative, #BeEngaged,” states a release.
Natalya describes her social-impact initiative as, “#BeEngaged a movement sparking civic engagement primarily with students. As Miss Kansas City International, I work to provide resources for people to become active within their communities.”
The Miss Missouri Scholarship Organization is one of the largest providers of scholarships to young women in the state. This year, the organization will award more than $85,000 in scholarships between the Miss Missouri and Outstanding Teen programs.
