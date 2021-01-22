LIBERTY — Local actress Ava Wolesky, a junior at Liberty North High School, will appear in Broadway Artists Alliance of New York City’s livestreaming of “A Killer Party: A Murder Mystery Musical” Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 23 and 24.
Wolesky and 25 other Broadway Artists Alliance of NYC students will be part of the first educational institution in the United States to mount this production since its original premiere in August 2020. Wolesky and her castmates, ages 14 to 21, completed filming and say they are looking forward to the livestreaming events.
Tickets can be found at www.showtix4u.com/event-details/44884.
Wolesky is a familiar face in the Kansas City theatre scene. In 2019, she appeared as Frieda in The Coterie Theatre’s production of “A Charlie Brown Christmas.” She has performed in leading roles in Gladstone Theatre in the Park’s productions of “Seussical” and “Willy Wonka” as well as productions by CYT Kansas City and Corbin Theatre.
In 2020, Wolesky won the Starlight Blue Star Award for Best Actress in a Featured Role for her portrayal of Charlotte in Liberty North’s production of “Cinderella.”
Wolesky plays one of the leading roles in the production, Justine Case, a meter maid who gets her first opportunity to be a detective when she is called in to solve a murder mystery.
“I’m so excited to be a part of this groundbreaking virtual production. The material is really funny, the songs are fun and addictive and this cast is unbelievable. I’m really honored to be a part of this,” she said.
A "Killer Party’s" nature as a musical conceived in quarantine poses unique challenges, including the fact that all rehearsals, filmin, and editing take place completely remotely, states a release.
Wolesky and her castmates, who hail from every corner of the United States, gathered via Zoom for read-throughs, music and blocking rehearsals, character study and meetings to discuss individual shot lists and recording requirements.
“There were so many details to focus on, locations to film and B-roll to film to make sure the directors have everything they need,” said Wolesky. “The creative team is so talented. I saw a sneak peek of one completed scene, and it is amazing to see the work that went into taking all of our individual videos and creating a seamless show experience. Their attention to detail creates a world where you wouldn’t realize the actors were never in the same room during filming.”
Jason Howland, who originally conceived and created the show, said, “'A Killer Party' is not only a new musical, but represents a new type of musical."
"We hope to provide some laughter and levity in this time when so much of our community is struggling," he said.
