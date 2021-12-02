Liberty North senior performs original compositions Saturday

LIBERTY — Georgia Barge, 17, is a familiar name and voice in high school and community theater. She has been part of Liberty North’s theater department for her high school career, including coming off a star turn as Donna Sheridan in “Mamma Mia!”
Her time at Corbin Theatre has included Corbin Kids Company during her late elementary and early middle school years.
“I have always wanted to have my own show at the Corbin. I’ve been part of friends’ shows and a couple plays here, but not my own,” she said. “Getting a chance to perform in the new space at the Garrison Cultural Arts Center is something of a new opportunity for me.”
She will get that chance at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at 105 N. Water St. in Liberty.
While many in the community know her musical performances, Barge is also a composer, writing her own music and accompanying herself on piano and guitar.
“My writing process may start with a phrase or verse,” she said. “It is like poetry. Then other times I may hear the melody first. I may find those notes and chords. I do keep a journal. There might be a topic that inspires me.”
Barge takes these ideas and stirs them together, shaping a melody and chord progression that fits the tone of the lyrics.
“Songs go through a lot of editing,” she explained. “That can begin with switching up rhyming words.”
On piano, Barge will offer original works titled “Your Story,” “One Too Many,” “Perfect” and “Time of My Life.”
“The songs I will perform include some written almost a year ago to last week,” she said. “I may write a rough draft quickly if inspiration hits, but I am constantly tweaking and sometimes don’t know when to stop. I find myself always going back and editing some.”
On guitar, Barge will offer the story song “Maybe” about characters on a bus discovering a package addressed to a Maeby and wondering what sort of person has this name and the scenarios that this person may be living.
“I love to tell stories,” she said. “It’s that third-person story. I have had writing coaches talk about showing, instead of telling. If it’s emotions, that there needs to be examples.”
Along with these original works, Barge will be accompanied by Bill Stilfield, an area jazz pianist and member of the Liberty Arts Commission. Friends Lily Weaver, Jacob Aldridge and Reagan Schwalm will also join her. Barge said this may be one of the last performances with her peers as they plan for college.
However, she won’t stir completely away from musicals and will offer “As If We Never Said Goodbye” from “Sunset Boulevard,” “With You” from “Ghost,” and “Take Me or Leave Me” from “Rent.”
There’s some humor with the song, “Taylor the Latte Boy” and Barge will perform with her mother, Laura.
Tickets are available at corbintheatre.ticketleap.com/georgia-barge/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.