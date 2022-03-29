Liberty Parks offers twist on egg hunt

LIBERTY — This year, the Liberty Parks and Recreation Department will be hosting an egg hunt from April 1 to 15, but not in traditional sense of children gathering to pick up eggs strewn on a lawn.
The Big Bunny Trail Hunt will be a chance for families to get outside, take a short stroll and hunt for bunnies and their eggs along a section of the trail at the Westboro/Canterbury Greenway, sandwiched between Withers Road and Cantebury Lane in Liberty.
Community Engagement Manager Erika Brant said the staff will be hiding 12 bunny cutouts throughout the trail and kids are encouraged to find them.
“The bunnies may be tucked a bit back so kids are going to have to do some looking,” Brant said. “The loop is about half a mile.”
Brant said the bunnies are around the size of a yard sign and the eggs are about 6 inches.
Before the hunt, go online to libertymissouri.gov/2615/27175/Big-Bunny-Trail-Hunt for an activity sheet. The sheet includes 12 lines for a description of where each bunny is located.
Activity sheets are also available at the Liberty Community Center, 1600 S. Withers Road.
This is a self-guided activity and activity sheets must be redeemed for eggs. Once families have walked the trail and located the bunnies, a sheet turned in at the LCC equals a bag of 25 candy- and 25 toy-filled eggs. There will also be a photo station set up for families to take photos after the hunt.
The limit is one bag of eggs per individual. Families must be present and have a filled out activity sheet to redeem.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.