The two parks departments from Liberty and Smithville are continuing summer fun with free movie nights.
First up, on Friday, June 10, there will be “Sing 2” screened in Bennett Park, 1100 N. Clayview Drive in Liberty. There will be lawn games and other family activities starting around 6 p.m. The movie will start at dusk. Visitors are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs. Liberty Parks & Recreation will provide popcorn and snacks. No alcohol is allowed in Liberty parks.
The rated-PG movie is the next chapter of the smash hit, “Sing.” In this animated feature, ever-optimistic koala, Buster Moon, and his all-star cast of performers prepare to launch their most dazzling stage extravaganza yet, but they still need one more performer, voiced by U2 lead singer Bono.
On Saturday, June 11, Smithville Parks and Rec. offers up the next installment in the Summer Movies in the Park in Courtyard Park, 118 N. Commercial Ave. Showing will be “Encanto.” The PG, Walt Disney Animation Studios’ film tells the tale of an extraordinary family, the Madrigals, who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia in a magical house.
Family activities from Smithville Community in Action include the box fort challenge. Kids will be encouraged to create a fort from boxes starting at 7 p.m. Forts will be judged, according to parks members. Snacks including popcorn will be provided by North Lake Church.
