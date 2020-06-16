Liberty student takes second in congressional art competition

KANSAS CITY – Congressman Sam Graves has announced the winners of the annual 6th Congressional District Art Competition.
Hailing from the Northland, second place winner is Rylee Berry of Liberty High School with her art piece, "North American Aviation T6 Texan."
First place went to a student from Blue Springs High School and third place was claimed by a student in St. Joseph, according to a press release.
“In spite of a school year cut short by COVID-19, we still received excellent submissions for this year’s Congressional Art Competition. The talented young artists in my district always create some impressive artwork and I’m happy that we can showcase it," Graves said. “Thanks to everyone who participated and congratulations to our winners.”
High school students from across North Missouri submitted artwork for this years’ competition. Artwork was judged by Northwest Missouri State University’s Art Department. First place artwork will be on display in the Cannon Tunnel in the US Capitol complex. Berry's work along with the piece claiming third place will be displayed in Graves’ Kansas City District Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.