LIBERTY — The Liberty Summer Band will begin its annual concert series Tuesday, June 1. The band is an all-volunteer group of approximately 80 musicians who rehearse and perform on select evenings in June. This summer marks the group's 50th anniversary.
The concert series continues Tuesdays, June 8, 15 and 29. The final concert is patriotic-themed. All concerts begin at 7:30 p.m. in front of Rooney Justice Center, 11 S. Water St.
The band was created when Liberty High School’s band directors — Carl Prather, Gene Holt and Jim Litch — were searching for a way to keep their students playing through the summer months. They organized a band for high school students and returning college students to play weekly concerts throughout the summer. With a large number of instrumental musicians in Liberty, the group quickly developed into a community band.
In 1974, a matching funds grant made it possible for Liberty's Parks & Recreation Department to construct an amphitheater in Bennett Park, where the band played for 25 years. Since 1999, concerts have taken place at Rooney Justice Center Plaza on the Liberty Square.
In all, there have been eight directors of the band. Six of them have been conductors at William Jewell College or one of Liberty’s high schools. The first director was Liberty High School band director Carl Prather. Two of the longest director stints came from Phil Posey at 16 years) and Phil Schaefer at 8 years. Both were retired band directors from William Jewell. The band’s current director, Shane Fuller, will mark his 11th season leading the band during the 50th anniversary season in 2021. Fuller is director of bands at Liberty North High School. Other community band directors have included Gary Love, Danny Watring, Jim Murray and Eddie Owen.
Each concert features a concert host who introduces each musical selection with information on the story of the piece and its composer. David Fulk has been the concert host since 2008. Hosts prior to this were Steve Lager and Brandi Amos.
