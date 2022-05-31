LIBERTY — Due to rain in the forecast for Tuesday, May 31, tonight's Liberty Summer Band concert will be moved to Liberty North High School in the Martin Jacobs Performing Arts Theatre, 1000 NE 104th St. Concertgoers must enter the building on the north side through the Field House entrance, across from the football stadium.
The concert will still be held at 7:30 p.m.
Barring other rain changes, the remainder of the concerts will be at 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays, June 7, June 14 and June 28 outside Rooney Justice Center Plaza, 11 S. Water St. in Liberty.
More information about the Liberty Summer Band and the upcoming 2022 concert series is available at libertymissouri.gov/summerband.
