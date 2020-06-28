Liberty Summer Band performs patriotic concert

LIBERTY — Starting at 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, June 30, the Liberty Summer Band is back this summer for one socially distanced, patriotic-themed concert in front of the James S. Rooney Justice Center, 11 S. Water St. The Liberty Summer Band is an all-volunteer group and is celebrating its 49th season this year, according to a city announcement.
Anyone attending the concert should bring their own lawn chairs and spread out to adhere to physical distancing requirements. For those who don't feel comfortable venturing out to events just yet, the concert will be streamed on Facebook Live on the city of Liberty's page.
The concert is free and open to the general public. Parking is available in the lots at Kansas and Missouri streets.
