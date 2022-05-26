LIBERTY — The Liberty Summer Band will kick off its 51st annual season on Tuesday, May 31. The all-volunteer group of approximately 80 musicians rehearse and perform a four-concert series each summer.
The repertoire ranges from concert overtures and marches to show tunes and light classics. The final concert of the season features patriotic tunes, falling the week before Independence Day.
Concerts begin at 7:30 p.m. at the Rooney Justice Center Plaza, 11 S. Water St. in Liberty. Dates are May 31, June 7, June 14 and June 28.
Concertgoers are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets for sitting. The Liberty Summer Band is conducted by Shane Fuller, band director at Liberty North High School, and hosted by David Fulk.
For more information about the Liberty Summer Band’s history and the upcoming 2022 concert season, visit libertymissouri.gov/SummerBand. This annual concert series is made possible by the City of Liberty Parks and Recreation Department and the Visit Liberty Tourism Division.
