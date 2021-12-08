LIBERTY — The future of the Liberty Symphony Orchestra is in good hands with new conductor Langston Hemenway. Keeping the strong William Jewell roots set by retired professors Phil Posey and Tony Brandolino, Hemenway is a current associate professor of music and director of instrumental studies music and music education at the college.
While he directs the college’s symphonic and jazz bands, the chance to conduct strings as well as dig into more repertoire lured him into the orchestra roll.
“I really wanted the role,” he said. “There’s a mountain of wonderful music and a chance to expand on what I get to do. It’s essentially a whole other world.”
With the winter concert approaching, Hemenway sat down with the Courier-Tribune to discuss his role and how the symphony is being reshaped. A concert kicking off the season is 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10, in the new performing arts theater at Liberty High School, 200 Blue Jay Drive.
“We are returning to a community orchestra model,” he said. “The plan is to see an inclusive orchestra representing the community. We are aiming for more rehearsals, which also allow more people get involved. We have Liberty teachers as well as students from Liberty and Liberty North high schools. There are also Jewell students playing. It’s all really exciting.”
The orchestra first met Oct. 10 and rehearses weekly.
Hemenway also conducts the Kansas City Wind Symphony, which includes professionals who want to keep playing, but not in a professional capacity.
“The LSO is following suit with the wind symphony,” he explained. “The idea is to shift to a donation model where donations can be accepted at the concert, but there will no longer be tickets purchased. Concerts will now be free for all to attend. I like the idea of removing a price that might be prohibitive.”
The first concert starts the 51st season. The program includes music by Bach and “My Spirit be Joyful,” featuring two trumpets and strings. Hemingway said the trumpeters will be Phil Schaefer and Dustin Williams. There will also be “Jesu, Joy of Man’s Desiring” and “Concerto for Two Violins and Strings,” featuring principal violinists Stephanie Hill and Rob Patterson.
There will also be dance themes featuring “Danas Latino Americanos” by Jose Elizondo.
