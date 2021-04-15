Liberty Symphony Orchestra’s longtime conductor retires

LIBERTY — When the final applause ends on Saturday, April 17 after the spring concert of the Liberty Symphony Orchestra, Music Director Tony Brandolino will put his baton away after more than two decades of service.
Brandolino initially joined the group as concertmaster from 2000 to 2004. When founder Dr. Phil Posey retired, Brandolino took the podium.
Along with the symphony orchestra, Brandolino has been a professor of music and director of strings at William Jewell College for 21 years.
“Working with community players and the Jewell students are definitely highlights. The students have also been exposed to good music,” he said. “Then there are the pros that join in. It’s a great to watch the mentoring process take place.”
Brandolino is also helping the orchestra mark its 50th anniversary and supporting the ongoing goal to “build community through music.” The 50th celebration Saturday will feature a collegiate artist competition winner.
Brandolino’s final community orchestra concert will involve chamber scenarios with mostly string players and a couple brass soloists. A couple selections include Puccini’s “Chrysanthemums” and Barber’s “Adagio for Strings.”
“Everyone on stage will be masked up as well as the audience,” he said.
Brandolino said he’s made many friends through the years in the orchestra who he will miss.
“There’s a wonderful relationship formed in making music with friends,” he said.
Brandolino said some of his favorite concerts have featured the music of film composer John Williams.
“It’s very symphonic,” he said. “It’s tough stuff, but a complete joy. They are pieces the audience knows. We have done some Italian opera intermezzos, too. They probably aren’t audience favorites, but they are gorgeous music and that is part of the group’s mission to expose an audience to lovely music.”
Phil Schaefer, who plays trumpet and is a Jewell professor emeritus, said orchestras like the Liberty Symphony are a way of life in many communities.
“There is a culture about them and so important that there are arts in an area,” he said. “This group’s longevity is a testament.”
Elaine Brown, adjunct artist instructor in flute at Jewell, said the Liberty Symphony Orchestra is exemplary of “town and gown” in the musical community.
“The orchestra brings together students, professionals and community members to share an opportunity of creating great music,” she said.
As LSO is family to Brandolino, Brown said the members wish the retiring director their best as he enters a new adventure in his musical life “while all the while forgiving the Seinfeld jokes.”
Schaefer said he met Brandolino before time spent at William Jewell.
“I saw a man who is well prepared and demanded a lot from himself,” he said. “With the orchestra, we have seen his humor coupled with his preparation. He is good at leading and communicates with the players well.”
Dana Woolard Hughlett, an adjunct cello professor, said she has shared a lot of happy times with Brandolino, who she describes as “terrific conductor, plus a great chamber musician and violinist.”
“He would offer a nice mix of music from Star Wars to the great classics,” she said. “I know this coming concert will be extra special with the anniversary and saying goodbye to Tony. It’s nice to have a string player as conductor.”
Brandolino is moving to Italy to be with his wife, who is an artist. He still plans to play, finding chamber music opportunities.
“I will get to play in Italy in my own time in a beautiful country,” he said. “Jewell has been a good place. I had an impact. I will miss family and friends, but I believe I am leaving on a high note with a great show. It’s a nice kiss to end this chapter.”
