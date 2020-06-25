Library legacy luncheon goes virtual

Mid-Continent Public Library’s sixth annual Legacy Luncheon, an event that celebrates the impact of libraries and librarians in their communities, will be available virtually starting on Friday, July 17.
Tickets to the annual event are $35, according to a press release, and will include a copy of award-winning and bestselling author Alex George’s newest novel "The Paris Hours," a French recipe card and access to a variety of exclusive video content. Attendees must purchase tickets by July 1, to receive their signed copy of "The Paris Hours" before the event.
“Legacy Luncheon is a really special tradition where we, as a community, come together to celebrate the Library and the people who make it what it is,” said MCPL Development Specialist Danielle Haynes, who organizes the event. “And while this year looks a little different, the spirit is still the same. We hope that the community joins us for this unique version of our annual celebration.”
The 2020 Virtual Legacy Luncheon will include:
• A conversation with Mid-Continent Public Library Director and CEO Steven V. Potter
• Keynote address from author Alex George
• Award nomination videos for winners of the John Ferguson Legacy Award, Maggie Jackson Community Spirit Award, and Victor Gragg Library Champion Award
• A musical performance from local jazz duo A La Mode and a digital download code for their latest album, "C’est si Bon"
• A three-course French cooking lesson from chefs Ingrid and Guillaume Hanriot of Café des Amis in Parkville, Mo.
• An exclusive Library construction update
• Curated reading recommendations
A $20 ticket, fully tax-deductible, is available for digital access only, or the full $35 ticket, of which $20 is tax-deductible, offering access to the videos as well as a signed copy of George’s "The Paris Hours," which tells the story of four characters in 1920s Paris.
Each faces their own unique trials and tribulations—desperation, debt, loneliness, and more—that intertwine to create an unforgettable climax, a release states. In addition to writing, George owns Skylark Bookshop in Columbia, Mo., and is the director of the Unbound Book Festival. His previous writing work includes the novels "A Good American" and "Setting Free the Kites," both of which were met with widespread critical acclaim, the release continues.
Visit mymcpl.org/Legacy-Luncheon for more details and/or to purchase tickets. A unique event website URL will be sent to registrants the morning of Friday, July 17. The event webpage and content will be accessible through December 31, 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.