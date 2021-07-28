CLAY COUNTY — Tuesday through Friday, Aug. 3 to 6, Mid-Continent Public Library will host its annual Romance GenreCon festival.
“This year’s festival will once again be virtual, and each day at 6 p.m., the library will host a presentation for romance writers — both current and aspiring — led by industry experts. GenreCon 2021 is all about the creation and business of romance novels,” states a release.
Virtual presentations include: “How Do Libraries Choose Books?” with Beth Atwater from Johnson County Library; “Beyond the Pages: Maximizing Your Reach Through Audio” with Jocqueline Protho, CEO and publisher of The Audio Flow and Daniele Lanzarotta of Elysian Nightfall Studios; “Toolkit for Revealing Character” with Elizabeth Essex; and “Big Business with Indie Authors: featuring Cynthia Fails, publisher, author and illustrator.
Visit mymcpl.org/Romance to learn more and register for these programs.
