Library system's press publishes memoir by local author

Mid-Continent Public Library’s in-house publishing imprint Woodneath Press will host a book release at 6:30 p.m. Monday, May 23, at the Story Center located at 8900 NE Flintlock Road in Kansas City. The release event is for its most recently published title, "Travel North Black Girl" by local award-winning playwright Olivia Hill.
"Set in the early 1980s, the memoir recounts Hill’s experience as a young woman, coming from the inner city of Kansas City and traveling to the remote indigenous village of Tatitlek, Alaska, alongside her newly wedded Jewish husband," states a library release.
Despite her fears about the journey, Hill decides to make the trip, leaving behind a past of abuse, racism and poverty.
"Through humor, adventure and painful reckoning, 'Travel North Black Girl' follows the author’s expedition to self-discovery and empowerment. It also simultaneously addresses the complex — and still timely topics of race, gender and trauma, plus the powerful healing that the wilds of Alaska can provide," states the release.
The memoir is about a year that changed her life and decades that informed her existence, said Hill.
“In our current time, where we are still struggling with similar issues of generational trauma and systemic racism, I desire that my story provides a little hope to someone who is struggling. We are stronger and more capable of love than we give ourselves permission to be," said the author.
During the May 23 event, Hill will speak about her experiences discussed in "Travel North Black Girl" as well as her process writing about them. Attendees will also hear from Klara Maisch, the Alaskan artist who co-created the cover artwork for the memoir. A book sale and signing will follow the discussion.
Registration for the event is available at mymcpl.org/StoryCenter.
To date, Woodneath Press has published nine titles, all of which can be found within the library’s collection.
