Mid-Continent Public Library's annual Romance GenreCon convention for romance readers and writers will return Aug. 4 to 6, to Woodneath Library Center, 8900 NE Flintlock Road, Kansas City.
The free, three-day festival will draw romance fans and authors from across the country for a convention dedicated to the creation and enjoyment of the genre.
“We’re thrilled to bring Romance GenreCon back to Kansas City, and we can’t wait to welcome writers and fans from around the region to join us for three days of learning, networking and having fun,” said MCPL Information and Reader Services Manager Amy Fisher.
Headlining this year’s convention will be a variety of bestselling and award-winning romance authors including:
• Kerrigan Byrne, USA Today bestselling author of historical romance;
• Elizabeth Camden, acclaimed historical romance author and former academic librarian;
• Tessa Dare, New York Times and USA Today bestselling historical romance author;
• Elizabeth Essex, award-winning author of historical romance;
• Virginia Heath, acclaimed author of historical romance;
• Amalie Howard, USA Today and Publishers Weekly bestselling author of historical romance;
• Nicole Locke, a Harlequin historical romance author;
• Janna MacGregor, Kansas City resident, attorney and acclaimed author of historical Regency romance;
• Cathy Maxwell, New York Times bestselling author of historical Regency romance;
• Lisa Rayne, acclaimed historical romance author featuring multicultural protagonists;
• Vanessa Riley, New York Times bestselling author of multicultural Regency historical romance;
• Cat Sebastian, acclaimed author of historical LGBTQ+ romance; and
• Joanna Shupe, award-winning author of historical romance, including a BuzzFeed best book of 2021.
Thursday and Friday, Aug. 4 and 5, of GenreCon will be the Romance Writers Conference with experienced romance authors and industry professionals leading classes about navigating the romance writing process — from character development to publishing and selling a book.
Friday and Saturday, Aug. 5 and 6, will be all about the fans during the Romance Readers Conference.
"Passion-loving readers will have the opportunity to meet their favorite authors and participate in a range of activities, including games, crafts and cosplay," states a release about the event.
To learn more and register, visit mymcpl.org/Romance.
