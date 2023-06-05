featured top story Living History Museum reenacts 1875 this Saturday Jun 5, 2023 8 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Shoal Creek Living History Museum will bring an 1875 village to life with reenactors from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 10, at the museum grounds, 7000 NE Barry Road. Kellie Houx/Staff Photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KANSAS CITY — Shoal Creek Living History Museum will bring an 1875 village to life with reenactors from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 10, at the museum grounds, 7000 NE Barry Road.To learn more, visit shoalcreeklivinghistorymuseum.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Recipes Tweets by myCTnews Latest News Kearney announces hall of fame class of 2023 TO YOUR GOOD HEALTH: Do companies advertise ineffective supplements? ‘Race to Survive: Alaska’ Winners Speak Out After Dramatic Finale Kaley Cuoco wants her baby to meet this boyband Jennifer Coolidge reveals 'terrible mistake' she made early on in her career Kaley Cuoco wants her baby to meet this boyband Cheryl Burke: 'I'm dating myself!' Jennifer Coolidge reveals 'terrible mistake' she made early on in her career Calendar Browse Today's events Submit Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesProsecuting attorney receives death threats in Ralph Yarl shooting caseHere are the Catholic parishes that will close or merge in the Archdiocese of St. LouisBearded Runner Scott Green faces colon cancerKearney girls win 1st state championshipSmithville debate team needs help getting to nationalsKearney announces hall of fame class of 2023Smithville's Farrell wins state championshipClifton 'Ed' CollinsSmithville girls soccer heads to finalsSmithville powers past Guardians for 2nd straight final 4 Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
