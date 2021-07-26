LIBERTY — Ava Wolesky, a rising senior at Liberty North High School, placed in the top four of the Jimmy Awards for best performance as an actress. Her counterpart from the Starlight Blue Star Awards, Justin Cooley, joined her in the top four.
The Jimmy Awards are the name given to the awards known officially as the National High School Musical Theatre Awards. NHSMTA is a joint endeavor by The Broadway League, The Nederlander Group and the Pittsburgh Civic Light Orchestra.
Wolesky and Cooley were among 72 nominees from 36 regions around the United States.
Wolesky has been performing in regional and educational theater productions since she was 8 years old. She is the 2020 Blue Star Awards winner for Outstanding Actress in a Featured Role.
“This is well-earned recognition for Ava and Justin,” said Alex Jones, vice president of community engagement at Starlight. “Their performances were off the charts, and it was wonderful seeing both of Starlight’s Blue Star Awards winners representing Kansas City so well as Jimmy Awards finalists.”
For her placing, Wolesky received a $3,000 scholarship.
