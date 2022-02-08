LIBERTY — Shelton Ponder is always a well-dressed man about town, especially if anyone bumps into him on the sidewalk around the historic Liberty Square.
Recently, he has been even more visible as a community leader, co-leading efforts with Liberty Councilman Harold Phillips as co-chairs of the Liberty African American Legacy Memorial. The Legacy Memorial is a project that will feature a granite structure listing the names of more than 750 Black men and women buried mostly in unmarked graves in the potter’s field in Fairview Cemetery in Liberty.
Ponder said his position in the community obligates him to do something.
“This has been one of the most important things I have done,” he said of the memorial effort. “I was supposed to do this as my family’s history stretches back to around the founding of the city and the county. Being in the mix of this company means we are doing the right things.”
Another obligation of his, he said, is to tell the stories of those who helped shape him and many African-American students in Liberty.
Ponder will be again offering his one-man play, “Mr. Gantt, Modified.” The production will be at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, at Garrison School Cultural Center, 502 N. Water St. in Liberty. Admission is free, but donations are welcomed.
“Mr. Clarence E. Gantt was a teacher in and out of the classroom who was committed and set an example for any young person to pursue,” Ponder said. “His personal integrity, as well as being comfortable in his own skin, was always in the forefront, which we witnessed by his demeanor. Girls and boys benefited. He always approached us in an adult manner that made us cognizant of who we were and whose we were.”
Gantt was principal of Garrison School from 1933 until integration around 1958. A graduate of Lincoln University, Gantt returned to his native Liberty in 1932 and was hired to teach at Garrison. A year later, he was named principal, replacing another minority leader, James A. Gay.
“Mr. Gantt loved sports and imparted techniques that gave us a firm foundation on which to build as we progressed in a specific sport,” Ponder said. “He was always impeccably attired when he came into the classroom or took several of us to watch NAIA basketball games at Municipal Auditorium.”
Ponder said his one-man play explores community and demonstrates the ever-notable Gantt within it.
“One of my greatest honors was when he stood with me during the father-son night on the William Jewell College football field when I played for Liberty High School,” Ponder said. “He also stood with another lifelong friend of mine, Royce Turner, and we were proud he did not hesitate to be there for us. I like to think some of Mr. Gantt rubbed off on me, and will always hold him in the highest esteem.”
