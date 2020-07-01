LIBERTY — Danny Baker, the director of liturgy and music at St. James Catholic Church, has created a Lunchtime Recital Series featuring musicians from St. James and across the Kansas City area.
The Thursday recitals are free and open to the public, taking place from noon to 12:45 p.m. They are held in the church sanctuary, 309 S. Stewart Road, and live-streamed on the church's Facebook page.
On July 2, soprano Joanna Ruszala and pianist Piotr Wisniewski will perform. The duo are also husband and wife.
For more information, or to possibly perform, contact Baker at danny@stjames-liberty.org.
