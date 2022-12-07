In addition to the Magical Night event, Kearney’s parks and recreation department encourage individuals, organizations and businesses to decorate a tree in Jesse James Park, located north of downtown Kearney off Missouri Highway 33.
KEARNEY — The city’s annual Magical Night Christmas celebration in Kearney starts at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, with the lighted parade. The parade will follow the same route as the school district’s Homecoming parade, which can be watched along Jefferson and Washington streets.
Santa will also make his arrival at 7 p.m. After his arrival, he will be on hand to take photos with children at Firehouse Community Center, located in front of Lions Park in the 100 block of South Jefferson Street.
From 7 to 9 p.m., families are welcome to visit participating downtown businesses to complete a family activity or craft. Festivities include a small mall shopping experience for children at the Firehouse. The night will also include a downtown fireworks display at 8 p.m.
In addition to the Magical Night event, the city’s parks and recreation department again encourage individuals, organizations and businesses to decorate a tree in Jesse James Park, located north of downtown Kearney off Missouri Highway 33.
“You provide the lights, extension cords, decorations and most of all: your creativity,” states a parks department social media post. “No reservations are needed. Just pick out a tree along the trail in Jesse James Park and decorate it. We ask that you put a sign in front of your tree so everyone can see who decorated it.”
Decorations must be removed by Jan. 13. Any decorations left up after Jan. 14 will be discarded.
