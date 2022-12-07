All dressed up

In addition to the Magical Night event, Kearney’s parks and recreation department encourage individuals, organizations and businesses to decorate a tree in Jesse James Park, located north of downtown Kearney off Missouri Highway 33.

 AMANDA LUBINSKI/Staff Photo

KEARNEY — The city’s annual Magical Night Christmas celebration in Kearney starts at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, with the lighted parade. The parade will follow the same route as the school district’s Homecoming parade, which can be watched along Jefferson and Washington streets.

Santa will also make his arrival at 7 p.m. After his arrival, he will be on hand to take photos with children at Firehouse Community Center, located in front of Lions Park in the 100 block of South Jefferson Street.

