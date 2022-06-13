LIBERTY — Next Tuesday, June 21, will mark the summer solstice, which is the official beginning of summer. It’s the day with the most sunlight hours and is the day for Make Music Day Liberty.
The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The Liberty Arts Commission began pondering the one-day music fest in July 2015. The single-day festival called Music Day has been around for 40 years. Launched in 1982 in France as the Fête de la Musique, it is now held on the same day in more than 1,000 cities in 120 countries.
Every kind of musician — young and old, amateur and professional, of every musical persuasion can share their music with friends, neighbors and strangers on the day. All of it is free and open to the public.
Music in Liberty will be performed on the day at: First Presbyterian Park, 138 N. Main St.; City Hall Plaza, 101 E. Kansas St.; Clay County Museum, 14 N. Main St.; Farmers Insurance – The Watt Agency, 1170 W. Kansa St., Suite M; Mama and Me Children’s Boutique, 17 E. Kansas St.; Rotary Plaza, 100 W. Franklin St.; Second Baptist Church, 300 E. Kansas St.; and The Artisan Market Hangar, 118 N. Main St., Suite B.
There are some familiar performers returning this year: Philip Duncan, harmonica player; Tom Riggs, singer/songwriter; Clay County Museum Bluegrass Band; Doctor Troubadour, indie folk; and members of the Stars of Tomorrow, a group of young performers under the tutelage of local voice teacher Laura Barge.
To learn more, visit makemusicliberty.org.
