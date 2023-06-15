Make Music Day Liberty June 21

LIBERTY — Make Music Day Liberty is Wednesday, June 21.
The Liberty Arts Commission began pondering the one-day music fest in July 2015. Launched in 1982 in France as the Fête de la Musique, it is now held on the same day in more than 1,000 cities in 120 countries.
Local event founder and Liberty Arts Commissioner Bill Stilfield said there are 71 confirmed performances and nine more pending, a record for local number of performances. Performances will be scattered throughout the day around the city.
“We also have 20 venues registered, which again sets a record,” he said.
Stilfield said performances are varied and should appeal to everyone. Kona Winds Entertainment will feature Polynesian music and dancers. The Heart of America Men’s Barbershop Chorus is making their second appearance. The KC Steel Orchestra led by Bruce Casolari will also perform.
Laura Barge’s Stars of Tomorrow will also be part of the annual showcase and Franklin and Ridgeview Elementary students will come together to sing and perform.
At 4 p.m., Councilman Harold Phillips will host the Jewell Neighborhood Concert. Phillips unites neighbors to showcase a variety of musical talent with an array of energy, skill and genres. The concert usually ends with the “Chicken Dance.”
Again, there will be two mass-appeal events. Harmonica player Phil Duncan will offer instruction and free harmonicas for attendees while supplies last. And Djembe Djanes will offer a drum circle with drumstick giveaways.
The Make Music Liberty tent, sponsored by the Liberty Arts Commission, will provide printed schedules, venue information and free bottled water. The tent will be located at the corner of Main and Franklin streets.
Local churches Second Baptist and First Presbyterian will serve not only as performance venues, but places to cool off and use restroom facilities.
