Make Music Day Liberty June 21

Phil Duncan, harmonica player and teacher, offers a mass-appeal event where he not only offers his musical stylings, but gives lessons and harmonicas to those who attend Make Music Day.

 Courier-Tribune File Photo

LIBERTY — Make Music Day Liberty is Wednesday, June 21.

The Liberty Arts Commission began pondering the one-day music fest in July 2015. Launched in 1982 in France as the Fête de la Musique, it is now held on the same day in more than 1,000 cities in 120 countries.

Community Editor Kellie Houx can be reached at kellie.houx@mycouriertribune.com or 389-6630.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.