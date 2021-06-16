Make Music-Liberty returns June 21

LIBERTY — Like many concerts and other performances, Make Music Day took a hiatus last year due to COVID-19. For the Make Music-Liberty organizers, the decision was a tough one.
“We were really unsure of 2020 because the date would have fallen on Father’s Day and that might not have attracted many people to begin with,” said event organizer Bill Stilfield. “Then COVID really helped make our decision.”
Now, while dealing with a little later start, Stilfield and the other members of the local effort have gathered around 34 performers, which include solo artists as well as ensembles, to perform at 10 venues in 2021. The first performances start at 10 a.m. Monday, June 21. Liberty joins more than 1,000 cities worldwide to mark the beginning of summer with live performances that day.
Make Music-Liberty is sponsored and coordinated by the Liberty Arts Commission to encourage and support interest in the musical arts. The program is funded by the city's Transient Guest Tax.
“Many of our venues will be focused around downtown,” Stilfield said. “Rotary Plaza (100 W. Franklin St.) will be a big location.”
Other locales include: The Watt Agency at 1170 W. Kansas St., Suite M; Liberty City Hall Plaza, 101 E. Kansas St.; Second Baptist Church, 300 E. Kansas St.; the First Presbyterian Church park gazebo, across the street from 138 N. Main St.; and the Artisan Market, 118 N. Main St.
Stilfield said he has again recruited his friend Phil Duncan, harmonica player, for the day of music. Duncan will again offer a mass appeal event from 1 to 2 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church gazebo.
“I have been playing at Make Music Day since Liberty jumped into the mix,” Duncan said. “It’s great to make an awareness of the joy of music and that it doesn’t always have to be from professional musicians. It’s meant to be fun.”
The mass appeal event will offer people a chance to handle an instrument. In this case, it’s a harmonica provided by Hohner.
“Hohner is gracious and I enjoy helping others discover this instrument,” Duncan said. “For me, the chance to be part of this is about coming full circle for me. My grandfather taught me when I was 7 years old. I was enthralled. I looked at my cousins and no one was playing harmonica. I realized it should be carried on. I played all through high school in Liberty. I even took my harmonica with me to the Army and the jungles of Vietnam.”
Duncan taught in the Park Hill School District. He’s written instructional texts.
“The ability to listen, to play … to learn an instrument, you unleash the beast,” he said, chuckling. “If I can show you how to find that one tone, you can start putting two and two together. There aren’t necessarily major skills, but breathing. Harmonicas are instruments you can play your whole life. You can play the blues, folk or learn Bob Dylan. It can become a passion.”
Another other mass appeal event will be a drum circle, scheduled for 6 to 9 p.m. at Rotary Plaza.
“I’m so glad that we have a chance to do something again,” Stilfield said. “It’s really going to be a celebration. It’s good for those who participate and for the community.”
