Northland Therapeutic Riding center will hold it’s annual MayFair fundraiser from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at the center, 13608 Henson Road, Holt.

Admission is free and the day will feature food, vendors, face painting, a raffle and children’s activities.

