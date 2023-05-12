featured top story Mayfair event May 20 May 12, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Northland Therapeutic Riding center will hold it’s annual MayFair fundraiser from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at the center, 13608 Henson Road, Holt. Submitted Photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HOLT — Northland Therapeutic Riding Center will hold it’s annual MayFair fundraiser from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at the center, 13608 Henson Road, Holt.Admission is free and the day will feature food, vendors, face painting, a raffle and children’s activities.Funds raised helped support the center, which provides equine therapy to adults and children with disabilities. For more details, visit ntrcmo.org. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Equine Therapy Riding Mayfair Horses Fair Children's Activities Fun In Holt Weekend Events Clay County × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Recipes Tweets by myCTnews Latest News Local softball players land MIAA honors Community efforts unite to see Vietnam vet's poetry published I want to make more movies, says Jack Harlow Kendall Jenner thinks Bad Bunny is 'the complete package' Michael J. Fox's success 'made no sense' to him 100-year-old receives 345 birthday cards from strangers Dan Snyder, Josh Harris enter agreement for sale of Commanders Health Highlights: May 12, 2023 Calendar Browse Today's events Submit Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesAccident on 291 sends 3 to hospitalWrecks, fatalities on Highway 291 spur community concernLiberty Police investigate fatality vehicle crashLiberty North community mourns loss of Rob JamesSheriff’s office warns of mail forwarding scamPolice identify fatality wreck victimBe on lookout for spongy mothLiberty North's Smith commits to NebraskaLawmakers approve historic rebuild of I-70 across MissouriTrial for mom charged in 2 daughters’ deaths starts Monday Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. View More Upcoming Events Jun 3 Liberty High School Class of 1991 Reunion Sat, Jun 3, 2023
