SMITHVILLE — Smithville native and 2019 National American Miss Missouri Princess Queen Arora Holdsworth, 8, will be heading to Orlando this November to compete at the NAM Nationals 2020 Pageant. She will compete during Thanksgiving week in the National All-American Miss Junior Pre-Teen Pageant with the city queen title of Miss Smithville Junior Pre-Teen.
In 2019, Holdsworth competed in five overall categories, Formal Wear Modeling, Personal Introduction, Interview, Resume and Community Service. Aside from those categories, Arora participated in four optional contests, Top Model Search, Runway Modeling, Casual Wear Modeling and Photogenic.
Holdsworth’s accomplishments at the 2019 National Pageant include top 12 in the nation, third runner-up in Most Promising Model Award, fourth runner-up in Photogenic, fourth runner-up in the Fashion Model Award, top 10 in Casual Wear Modeling, the Spirit of America Award and the Spotlight Award.
A large part of the National American Miss program is about giving back to your community through volunteering, states a release. Because of her love for animals, Holdsworth became a volunteer with the KC Pet Project and completed 40 hours of community service caring for animals in need at KC Pet Project while they wait for forever homes, the release states.
Holdsworth also volunteered at The Salvation Army as a bell ringer, served snacks to families at Ronald McDonald House and helped label books at Reach Out and Read Kansas City.
During COVID-19 stay-home orders, Holdsworth made cards for residents at retirement homes, made peanut butter bones for KC Pet Project and picked up trash around Smithville Lake. Aside from volunteering, she also raised money for Salvation Army and KC Pet Project, states the release.
Along with her accomplishments at her first National Pageant, Holdsworth also had several other first experiences. Her first time on an airplane, in California, at Disneyland, Universal Studios, Huntington Beach, the Hollywood Sign and the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Holdsworth participated in the 2020 National American Miss Summer Tour by traveling to the Des Moines Marriott Downtown Hotel in Des Moines, Iowa from July 17 to July 19 for the 2020 National American Miss Iowa/Nebraska State Pageant where she was able to participate in the pageant as visiting royalty.
Since the 2020 NAM Kansas/Missouri State Pageant was canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions in Columbia, Holdsworth had her farewell at the 2020 NAM Minnesota/Wisconsin State Pageant on July 28. She then was able to travel to Tulsa, Oklahoma to crown her successor, Selena Taylor of Columbia at the 2020 NAM Arkansas/Oklahoma State Pageant Oct. 10.
