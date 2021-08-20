The search for the next superstar is on as “American Idol” will have virtual auditions in Missouri Wednesday, Aug. 25.
“During this season’s first round of ‘American Idol,’ hopefuls can sign up to audition face-to-face in front of producers and receive real-time feedback for a chance at making Idol history and being crowned the next ‘American Idol’ as we enter season five on ABC and a historic 20th season for the franchise overall,” states a release.
For the second year in a row, “Idol Across America,” the live virtual nationwide search for the next superstar, features auditions days for all 50 states plus Washington, D.C.
“American Idol” alum Grace Kinstler will be featured during the Missouri audition day, joining hopefuls in the waiting room for Q&A, audition tips and more.
Visit americanidol.com/auditions for more information on “Idol Across America” and specific audition details, locations, full eligibility requirements, submission forms, terms and conditions.
