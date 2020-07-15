Missouri State Highway Patrol is taking part in the annual American Association of State Troopers' 2020 America's Best Looking Cruiser Contest and is asking the public to help by voting for their cruiser, a press release states.
The 2020 MSHP submission features a marked, black MSHP Chevrolet Tahoe and marked, black MSHP Dodge Charger parked on the Arrowhead Stadium green in Kansas City.
The contest runs through noon Tuesday, July 21. This year's contest will be tabulated through SurveyMoney's website. To cast a vote, access the website through the AAST Facebook page or go to www.surveymonkey.com/r/T9XVPN3.
To select the MSHP cruiser, scroll to the bottom of the page and select "Missouri" from the drop down menu. The same can be done for any other state entry.
Agency rankings will be posted on Facebook daily. Only votes cast through SurveyMonkey will be official and recorded. Each voter can vote once from each of their personal internet-capable devices.
Although likes and shares are appreciated, the release states, they will not count as votes.
