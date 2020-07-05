Missouri Main Street Connection hosts virtual Downtown Revitalization Awards ceremony

LIBERTY — Missouri Main Street Connection will host an awards ceremony at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 30 to honor and celebrate communities, individuals, businesses and organizations from across the state that have completed exemplary work in downtown revitalization.
Competitive nominations were submitted for projects, activities and individuals in 15 different categories covering aspects of design, economic vitality, organization, promotion and other efforts in downtown revitalization, according to a press release.
MMSC will award organizations in categories such as Outstanding Public Official, Premier Partner, Volunteer of the Year, Creative New Event, Business of the Year, Outstanding Economic Impact Project, Best Downtown Housing Project, Best Historic Preservation Project, Best Façade Rehabilitation under $10,000 and more, the release states.
MMSC is a statewide non-profit organization designed to help Missouri communities preserve their historic commercial districts through economic revitalization. MMSC currently provides services and trainings to more than 160 communities across the state.
MMSC has empowered downtown revitalization in Missouri communities since 2006, resulting in $964 million of private and public investments, the creation of 829 net new businesses and the development of 4,097 net new jobs in Main Street communities, the release states.
The semi-finalists being recognized this year from Missouri include local Main Street organizations from Liberty, as well as Albany, Blue Springs, Cape Girardeau, Clinton, Excelsior Springs, Independence, Joplin, Lee’s Summit, Pleasant Hill, Trenton, Warrensburg, Warrenton, and Washington.
